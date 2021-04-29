TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $296.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,706. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.21 and a 200-day moving average of $281.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

