TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

