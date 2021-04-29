TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. TriNet Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.42-$3.90 EPS.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.
TNET traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,961. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $87.60.
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
