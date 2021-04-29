TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. TriNet Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.42-$3.90 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

TNET traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,961. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

