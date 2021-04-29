Truist Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $150.00

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

Polaris stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. 7,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit