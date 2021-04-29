Truist Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

Polaris stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. 7,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

