Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.