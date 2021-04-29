Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,902 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $827.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AERI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.