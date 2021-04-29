Truist Financial Corp Invests $208,000 in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

