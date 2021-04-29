Truist Financial Corp Invests $219,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on B. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

