Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.