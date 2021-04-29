Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 11,612 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000.

SUM opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

