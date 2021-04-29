Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,000 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of QLD opened at $131.77 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $134.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

