Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $628.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.