Truist Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.13.
NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.09. 2,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,459. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93.
In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
