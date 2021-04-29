Truist Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.13.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.09. 2,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,459. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

