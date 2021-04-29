Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for EQT in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

EQT stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 601.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 466,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

