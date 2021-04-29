Trustmark Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

