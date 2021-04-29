TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSSI opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.79. TSS has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

