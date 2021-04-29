TTC (TTC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

