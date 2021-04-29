Tudor Pickering & Holt Trims Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Target Price to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.23.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,768. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

