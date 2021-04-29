Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $936.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Earnings History for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit