Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $936.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

