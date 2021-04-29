Tyman (LON:TYMN) PT Raised to GBX 455

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.60) on Tuesday. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 433 ($5.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £842.13 million and a PE ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31.
Tyman Company Profile
