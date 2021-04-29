Tyman (LON:TYMN) PT Raised to GBX 455

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.60) on Tuesday. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 433 ($5.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £842.13 million and a PE ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

