UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $686,000 Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $4,653,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the period.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.