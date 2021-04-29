UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of MBIA worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MBIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MBIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MBIA by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBI opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $552.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

