UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AGPPF opened at $145.78 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $155.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

