UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.820 EPS.

UDR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.