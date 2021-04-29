UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.820 EPS.

UDR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit