Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $317.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,666. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

