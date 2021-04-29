Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

UCTT stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

