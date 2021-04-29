Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

