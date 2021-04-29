UMB Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UMB Financial stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.11. 218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

