Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Shares of UFI traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Unifi has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFI. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

