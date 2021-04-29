UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.96. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.44. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $145.96 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

