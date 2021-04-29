Unify (UNIFY) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $87,571.42 and $11,584.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

