Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Get Unilever alerts:

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,225 ($55.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £111.03 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,060.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,284.71. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.