Unisys (UIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Get Unisys alerts:

NYSE:UIS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.91.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.