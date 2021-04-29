United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 525.6% in April

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 525.6% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. United Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

