United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.04.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend

Earnings History for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

