United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $181.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.04.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. The company has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $198.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

