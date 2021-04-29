Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $147.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $11,415,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

