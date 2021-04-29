Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.57. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 571.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UVSP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 92,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,315. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

