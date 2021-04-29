Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.
Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.14.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
