UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00004309 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $2.60 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00475124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000697 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

