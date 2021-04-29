Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.16 and last traded at $105.37. 17,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,299,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
