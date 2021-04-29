Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.16 and last traded at $105.37. 17,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,299,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Get Upstart alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.