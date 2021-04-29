Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.72 and last traded at $116.70. Approximately 48,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,303,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.24.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

