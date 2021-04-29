US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

