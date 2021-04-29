USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.50 EPS.

USNA traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.71. 140,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 over the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

