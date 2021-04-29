Utrust Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $212.05 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00067562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.00812826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

