VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,962 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.