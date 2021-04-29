Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VSS traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,896. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

