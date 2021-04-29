Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is McCutchen Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 720,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 406,822 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after buying an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 648,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after buying an additional 37,392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 170,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

