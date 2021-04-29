Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $148.96. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,141. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.