Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 777.0% in April

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, an increase of 777.0% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $144.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $148.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

